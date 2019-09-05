Alvarado (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This move frees up a roster spot for Kean Wong, who was promoted from Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Per Topkin, manager Kevin Cash said Alvarado hasn't suffered any setbacks, but his elbow apparently hasn't responded well to rest and there simply isn't enough time for the southpaw to return before the end of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories