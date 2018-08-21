Alvarado worked around a walk with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work to earn his fifth save of the season Monday against the Royals.

Alvarado was summoned to protect a one-run lead, and although he walked the tying run aboard with one out, he was able to preserve the victory. He needed 20 pitches to retire the side, throwing 12 for strikes while striking out a pair. Alvarado blew his last save opportunity, but he's still in the mix when the matchup calls for his skill set.