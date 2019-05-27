Alvarado posted one strikeout during a two-out save in a 6-3 victory against the Indians on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was very efficient, recording his two outs in just seven pitches. Alvarado needed an outing like this after giving up five runs in his last 2.2 frames. Alvarado is 6-for-7 in save chances with a 3.05 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 20.2 innings this season. He should continue to split save opportunities with right-hander Diego Castillo.