Rays' Jose Alvarado: Earns third save
Alvarado posted a strikeout, walk and hit while nailing down his third save of the season in a 5-2 victory against the Giants on Friday.
The Rays have used Alvarado in the eighth inning a couple times already, but he's still their best option in save situations. Alvarado has been perfect, pitching 5.0 shutout innings and going 3-for-3 in save chances to open the season. He has also struck out nine with two walks and three hits allowed in five innings.
