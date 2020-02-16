Play

Alvarado threw an impressive bullpen session Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Kevin Cash termed seeing Alvarado work as the most exciting part of his day Friday, a remark that underscores the reliever's value to the team's pitching arsenal. Alvarado endured a forgettable 2019, posting a career-high 4.80 ERA and 1.87 WHIP across 30 innings over 35 appearances. He ultimately finished the season on the 60-day injured list due to elbow inflammation, but an offseason of rest appears to have addressed that issue. Assuming good health, Alvarado should see heavy late-inning volume in 2020.

