Rays' Jose Alvarado: Encouraging bullpen session
Alvarado threw an impressive bullpen session Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Manager Kevin Cash termed seeing Alvarado work as the most exciting part of his day Friday, a remark that underscores the reliever's value to the team's pitching arsenal. Alvarado endured a forgettable 2019, posting a career-high 4.80 ERA and 1.87 WHIP across 30 innings over 35 appearances. He ultimately finished the season on the 60-day injured list due to elbow inflammation, but an offseason of rest appears to have addressed that issue. Assuming good health, Alvarado should see heavy late-inning volume in 2020.
