Alvarado left Saturday's game against the Yankees with an apparent side injury, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

It's not clear exactly what the injury is, but Alvarado appeared to point to his side while talking to a team trainer. The lefty allowed four of his five batters to reach base in Saturday's outing after giving up six runs while recording just two outs in his previous outing Wednesday against the Orioles, so it's possible he's been dealing with a nagging injury for at least a few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories