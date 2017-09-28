Alvarado fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Yankees, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.

That's eight consecutive scoreless efforts for Alvarado since rejoining the club from Triple-A Durham on Sept. 5, as well as 13 consecutive overall at the big-league level dating back to Aug. 4. The 22-year-old southpaw has lowered his ERA from 5.59 to 3.77 over that stretch and is providing plenty of reason to believe he could serve as an effective left-handed relief option next season.