Play

Alvarado, who threw another successful bullpen session Sunday, is likely to make his spring debut Wednesday against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old southpaw threw approximately 20 pitches during the session and looked impressive doing so. Alvarado has been sharp in his throwing thus far this spring, leaving him poised for his likely debut versus Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories