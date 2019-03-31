Alvarado struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to record his second save of the season in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

The fireballing lefty is off to a flying start as the Rays' de facto closer, and he's giving manager Kevin Cash no reason to get creative with his late-game bullpen usage. As long as Alvarado is producing results, expect him to continue seeing the bulk of Tampa's save chances.