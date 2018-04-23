Rays' Jose Alvarado: Grabs sixth hold despite struggles
Alvarado allowed two earned runs on two hits over 1.1 innings in a win over the Twins on Sunday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Alvarado's outing started off in typically strong fashion, as he induced an inning-ending double play from Eddie Rosario in the seventh. However, he yielded singles to Logan Morrison and Ehire Adrianza over the first four batters in the eighth and was charged with a pair of earned runs when both scored on Brian Dozier's RBI single off Sergio Romo. Alvarado has now surrendered three earned runs overall in his last two trips to the mound, but he's nevertheless notched holds in each of his last three appearances.
