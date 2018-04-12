Alvarado notched his third hold by firing a scoreless inning in a 2-1 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing a walk while recording two strikeouts.

Alvarado threw 20 pitches overall in a rather laborious inning, but he still managed to grab his third hold of the season with his fifth straight scoreless outing. The 22-year-old southpaw has already proven to be an effective setup option in the early going, and both his handedness and high-90s fastball should continue to afford him plenty of work over the course of the season.