Rays' Jose Alvarado: Grabs third hold Wednesday
Alvarado notched his third hold by firing a scoreless inning in a 2-1 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing a walk while recording two strikeouts.
Alvarado threw 20 pitches overall in a rather laborious inning, but he still managed to grab his third hold of the season with his fifth straight scoreless outing. The 22-year-old southpaw has already proven to be an effective setup option in the early going, and both his handedness and high-90s fastball should continue to afford him plenty of work over the course of the season.
More News
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Notches first hold of season Thursday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Keeps up stellar work Sunday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Extends scoreless streak Thursday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Sent back to minors•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Laser-focused in Friday return•
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...