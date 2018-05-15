Alvarado notched his 11th hold in Monday's win over the Royals, getting one out on three pitches to close out the eighth inning.

The burly southpaw carried out his assigned task to perfection after manager Kevin Cash brought him on with two out in the eighth in a matchup-based move. Alvarado retired the same-handed Mike Moustakas on a flyball to right with a quick three pitches, extending his scoreless-appearance streak to eight in the process. Alvarado has lowed his ERA from 3.60 to 2.16 during that stretch while compiling five holds and his only save of the season.