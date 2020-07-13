Alvarado, who struggled some with control in a simulated game Friday, was more effective during a Sunday appearance, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "Better," said Rays manager Kevin Cash. "His last outing that he had he was fine, but he just wasn't filling up the strike zone like he's capable of. We put in an emphasis to fill it up, fill up the zone with the fastball, because as soon as he does that, then those 55-foot breaking balls [come] -- which catchers can't stand but hitters swing at. So you don't tell him not to throw those."

Alvarado has been talking up his readiness and enthusiasm for the coming season since back in training camp, but the on-field results haven't always been commensurate to his ebullient mindset. Sunday, the left-hander, who sets up as a key late-inning component of the bullpen, managed to wiggle his way out of some minor trouble in his one inning by recording a strikeout. Alvarado also mentioned to Cash he'd picked some things up with his mechanics during the outing that he plans to tweak, and both the Rays skipper and pitching coach Kyle Snyder remain encouraged with where the burly southpaw is "from a strike-throwing ability" at this point.