Alvarado (oblique) was credited with his seventh hold in a win over the Padres on Tuesday, allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.

Alvarado ended up laboring through a 28-pitch appearance right out of the gate in his return from the injured list, with some of the control issues he'd experienced prior to his injury quickly resurfacing. The left-hander was used in a setup capacity behind Emilio Pagan on Tuesday, but he could naturally start to see some save opportunities in coming games as he gets back into the swing of things. More consistent control will likely be one of the prerequisites to earning manager Kevin Cash's trust, with Alvarado now having issued four walks in his last two innings of work (three appearances) dating back to before his injured-list stint.