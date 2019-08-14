Rays' Jose Alvarado: Jumps right back into action
Alvarado (oblique) was credited with his seventh hold in a win over the Padres on Tuesday, allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
Alvarado ended up laboring through a 28-pitch appearance right out of the gate in his return from the injured list, with some of the control issues he'd experienced prior to his injury quickly resurfacing. The left-hander was used in a setup capacity behind Emilio Pagan on Tuesday, but he could naturally start to see some save opportunities in coming games as he gets back into the swing of things. More consistent control will likely be one of the prerequisites to earning manager Kevin Cash's trust, with Alvarado now having issued four walks in his last two innings of work (three appearances) dating back to before his injured-list stint.
More News
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Activated from injured list•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Could join team in current series•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Activation could be imminent•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Solid in first Durham outing•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Moving rehab assignment up•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Perfect frame in first rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...