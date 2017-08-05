Alvarado, just recalled from Triple-A Durham earlier Friday, struck out the side in the ninth inning of a 2-0 loss to the Brewers.

The outing was literally perfect, as Alvarado struck out each of the three batters he faced on a minimum three pitches apiece. The 22-year-old had given up five earned runs over 1.1 innings in his last three appearances before being sent down in late June, so it remains to seen if he worked out some of his issues during his recent stay with the Bulls.