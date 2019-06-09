Alvarado (personal), whose seven-day stint on the family medical emergency list ended Saturday, is likely to be moved to the restricted list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alvarado remains in his native Venezuela tending to a family issue, necessitating the move. However, Topkin adds that the left-hander is expected back with the team early in the week, so his stay on the restricted list figures to be brief.