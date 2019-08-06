Alvarado (oblique) is slated to make rehab appearances for Triple-A Durham on Wednesday and Thursday, the Associated Press reports.

Alvarado breezed through his first rehab appearance with High-A Charlotte on Sunday, getting through a perfect frame in 11 pitches. The left-hander will now move up a couple of levels in competition, and if that pair of outings go well, he's likely to be activated when first eligible Friday.