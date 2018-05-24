Alvarado recorded four strikeouts over 1.2 perfect innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Alvarado was particularly locked in during the seventh, when he set down Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Eduardo Nunez on swinging strikeouts. The hard-throwing southpaw was coming off giving up a combined three earned runs over his previous two appearances, so Wednesday's outing represented a welcome departure and represented his first multi-strikeout tally since April 28.