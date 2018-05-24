Rays' Jose Alvarado: Mows them down Wednesday
Alvarado recorded four strikeouts over 1.2 perfect innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Alvarado was particularly locked in during the seventh, when he set down Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Eduardo Nunez on swinging strikeouts. The hard-throwing southpaw was coming off giving up a combined three earned runs over his previous two appearances, so Wednesday's outing represented a welcome departure and represented his first multi-strikeout tally since April 28.
More News
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Grabs three-pitch hold Monday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Notches first save Monday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Nabs eighth hold Saturday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Grabs sixth hold despite struggles•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Clean eighth in Wednesday's win•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Grabs third hold Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...