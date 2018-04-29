Rays' Jose Alvarado: Nabs eighth hold Saturday
Alvarado notched his eighth hold in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.
The burly southpaw continues to mow through the opposition, with Saturday's outing marking his third straight scoreless effort following a pair of rare hiccups earlier in the month. Alvarado lowered his ERA back under 3.00 with his four-out appearance against Boston, and he's now racked up his eight holds over his last 11 appearances.
