Rays' Jose Alvarado: Nabs first win of season
Alvarado (1-5) was credited with the victory in a win over the Tigers on Sunday, firing a scoreless ninth inning in which he allowed no hits, issued two walks and struck out one.
It was a signature Alvarado outing in that he struggled with his location before wiggling out of trouble. The left-hander worked up to 23 pitches due to his control, and an error by Willy Adames also helped extend the inning. Alvarado ultimately struck out Harold Castro to get out of the inning and then became the pitcher of record courtesy of Ji-Man Choi's game-winning single in the home half of the frame. Alvarado has fired 1.2 scoreless innings across the two appearances he's logged since returning from a month-plus stay on the injured list due to an oblique issue.
More News
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Jumps right back into action•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Activated from injured list•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Could join team in current series•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Activation could be imminent•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Solid in first Durham outing•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Moving rehab assignment up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...