Alvarado (1-5) was credited with the victory in a win over the Tigers on Sunday, firing a scoreless ninth inning in which he allowed no hits, issued two walks and struck out one.

It was a signature Alvarado outing in that he struggled with his location before wiggling out of trouble. The left-hander worked up to 23 pitches due to his control, and an error by Willy Adames also helped extend the inning. Alvarado ultimately struck out Harold Castro to get out of the inning and then became the pitcher of record courtesy of Ji-Man Choi's game-winning single in the home half of the frame. Alvarado has fired 1.2 scoreless innings across the two appearances he's logged since returning from a month-plus stay on the injured list due to an oblique issue.