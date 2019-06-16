Rays' Jose Alvarado: Nearing return to Rays
Alvarado (personal) is back in the United States and will report to High-A Charlotte prior to returning from the restricted list, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Alvarado has been in his native Venezuela to attend to a personal matter since June 2, so it's no surprise he'll require a bit of a tuneup before returning to the majors. The 24-year-old should rejoin the three-way timeshare at closer with Diego Castillo and Emilio Pagan upon his removal from the restricted list.
