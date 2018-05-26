Alvarado could see save chances in Tampa Bay after Alex Colome was traded to the Mariners on Friday.

The Rays have not yet named a replacement for Colome in the ninth inning, but Alvarado is the presumptive favorite to step in. He's the only other pitcher besides Colome to have recorded a save for the Rays this season, plus he throws hard and misses bats. Alvarado, a left-hander, has also been mostly split-neutral, holding opposite-handed hitters to a .167/.271/.225 batting line so far this year (with lefties batting .161/.257/.161).