Rays' Jose Alvarado: Next in line to close?
Alvarado could see save chances in Tampa Bay after Alex Colome was traded to the Mariners on Friday.
The Rays have not yet named a replacement for Colome in the ninth inning, but Alvarado is the presumptive favorite to step in. He's the only other pitcher besides Colome to have recorded a save for the Rays this season, plus he throws hard and misses bats. Alvarado, a left-hander, has also been mostly split-neutral, holding opposite-handed hitters to a .167/.271/.225 batting line so far this year (with lefties batting .161/.257/.161).
More News
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Mows them down Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Grabs three-pitch hold Monday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Notches first save Monday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Nabs eighth hold Saturday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Grabs sixth hold despite struggles•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Clean eighth in Wednesday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.