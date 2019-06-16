Alvarado (personal) remains without a timeline to rejoin the Rays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Kevin Cash expressed optimism a week ago that Alvarado was days away from reporting back to the Rays, but the hard-throwing lefty apparently required more time to tend to a personal matter in his native Venezuela. With Alvarado's return date still up in the air, fantasy managers in shallower or mid-sized leagues may have a tough time justifying keeping him on their rosters. Even when he had been present with the Rays, Alvarado had been stuck in a frustrating three-way closer timeshare with Diego Castillo and Emilio Pagan, notching only six of the team's 17 saves this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories