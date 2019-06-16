Rays' Jose Alvarado: No timeline to return
Alvarado (personal) remains without a timeline to rejoin the Rays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Manager Kevin Cash expressed optimism a week ago that Alvarado was days away from reporting back to the Rays, but the hard-throwing lefty apparently required more time to tend to a personal matter in his native Venezuela. With Alvarado's return date still up in the air, fantasy managers in shallower or mid-sized leagues may have a tough time justifying keeping him on their rosters. Even when he had been present with the Rays, Alvarado had been stuck in a frustrating three-way closer timeshare with Diego Castillo and Emilio Pagan, notching only six of the team's 17 saves this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...