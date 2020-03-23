Alvarado is expected to work primarily as a setup man to begin the 2020 season with Nick Anderson "in line to get the bulk of the save opportunities" for the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash hasn't formally named a closer nor outlined roles for the rest of the members of the bullpen, so the above quote is mostly informed speculation on Topkin's part. That said, Anderson was the Rays' most dominant reliever over the final two months last season and has enjoyed a solid spring, which likely keeps him ahead of Alvarado and Diego Castillo in the pecking order for saves. Alvarado could still see occasional use in save situations -- particularly against lefty-heavy lineups -- early on, but the Rays' main priority is likely just ensuring he stays healthy and re-emerges as a reliable late-inning arm coming off a rocky 2019 campaign. Alvarado went 4-for-4 in save chances and struck out 26 in his first 17.1 innings last season before melting down thereafter, finishing with a 4.80 ERA and 1.87 WHIP across 35 appearances while missing time due to oblique and elbow injuries in addition to a personal matter.