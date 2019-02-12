Rays' Jose Alvarado: Not yet named closer
Manager Kevin Cash would not name Alvarado as the team's closer heading into spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cash said that he felt "no urgency" to name a closer. There's always a chance Cash will opt to have multiple players share the job based on scenarios. Alvarado seems the most likely candidate to grab hold of the primary role, as he converted eight saves while posting a 2.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 across 64.0 innings in 2018. The lefty would remain valuable even in a committee thanks to his impressive ratios.
