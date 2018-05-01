Alvarado worked around a hit and a walk while recording the final two outs of Monday's win over the Tigers to notch his first save of the season.

Alex Colome had pitched three of the last four days, so it was Alvarado who got the call after Chaz Roe loaded the bases with one out in the ninth. The lefty actually allowed two inherited runners to score, but he was able to close out the frame and preserve the win. Alvarado's first career save wasn't the result of his best work, but he still has a 2.57 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP on the season. Colome has struggled mightily at times this season and could perhaps cede some save opportunities to Alvarado in the future if the matchup calls for his skill set.