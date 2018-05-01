Rays' Jose Alvarado: Notches first save Monday
Alvarado worked around a hit and a walk while recording the final two outs of Monday's win over the Tigers to notch his first save of the season.
Alex Colome had pitched three of the last four days, so it was Alvarado who got the call after Chaz Roe loaded the bases with one out in the ninth. The lefty actually allowed two inherited runners to score, but he was able to close out the frame and preserve the win. Alvarado's first career save wasn't the result of his best work, but he still has a 2.57 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP on the season. Colome has struggled mightily at times this season and could perhaps cede some save opportunities to Alvarado in the future if the matchup calls for his skill set.
More News
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Nabs eighth hold Saturday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Grabs sixth hold despite struggles•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Clean eighth in Wednesday's win•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Grabs third hold Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Notches first hold of season Thursday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Keeps up stellar work Sunday•
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...