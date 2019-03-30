Alvarado secured his first save of the year and allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday against Houston.

Alvarado ultimately managed to slam the door, but he allowed two batters to reach base before doing so. The 23-year-old finished the 2018 campaign with eight saves (four blown saves) but should have more opportunities this year, even though the Rays haven't officially designated him as the team's closer.