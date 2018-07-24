Alvarado allowed no runs on one hit and two walks across 1.1 innings as he picked up the save Monday against the Yankees.

Alvarado was called upon for the four-out save, and he managed to deliver after allowing three runners to reach base. He sits with 19 holds on the season and a stellar 2.43 ERA with 43 strikeouts over 40.2 innings as he figures to continue to be utilized in mid-to-high leverage situations moving forward.