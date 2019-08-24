Rays' Jose Alvarado: Opening Saturday
Alvarado will serve as the opener for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Alvarado is in line to toss the first inning or so before making way for the bulk reliever, who has yet to be named. The right-hander hasn't allowed a run over his last four outings (three innings).
