Alvarado (oblique) is expected to miss 2-to-6 weeks depending on the results of his MRI, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alvarado left Saturday's game against the Yankees with a strained right oblique. Emilio Pagan looks to be the primary ninth-inning option in his absence, though Diego Castillo could be back from a shoulder injury soon after the break.

