Rays' Jose Alvarado: Out longer than expected
Alvarado (oblique) could miss 6-to-8 weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Alvarado left Saturday's game against the Yankees with a strained oblique. He said after the game that he expected to miss 2-to-6 weeks, depending on the results of an MRI. That was apparently overly optimistic, as he now has a 6-to-8 week timeline following the MRI and a doctor visit Sunday. Emilio Pagan and Diego Castillo (shoulder) will be the top ninth-inning options in his absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...