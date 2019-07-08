Alvarado (oblique) could miss 6-to-8 weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alvarado left Saturday's game against the Yankees with a strained oblique. He said after the game that he expected to miss 2-to-6 weeks, depending on the results of an MRI. That was apparently overly optimistic, as he now has a 6-to-8 week timeline following the MRI and a doctor visit Sunday. Emilio Pagan and Diego Castillo (shoulder) will be the top ninth-inning options in his absence.

