Rays' Jose Alvarado: Out through break for family reasons
Alvarado was placed on the family medical emergency list Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Per Topkin, Alvarado won't rejoin the Rays until after the All-Star break.
The Rays recalled Andrew Kittredge from Triple-A Durham to fortify the bullpen while Alvarado is away from the team for the next five games. The temporary departure of Alvarado, who picked up the win while working two scoreless innings Tuesday against the Tigers, should clear the way for Sergio Romo to pick up any save chances that may be available through the weekend.
