Rays' Jose Alvarado: Out with elbow inflammation
Alvarado was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation after Saturday's loss at Baltimore, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Alvarado worked as the opener Saturday and allowed one run while recording only one out, and he threw only nine of his 24 pitches for strikes. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the 24-year-old couldn't specifically describe the pain, but he'll return to Tampa Bay and undergo an MRI on Monday.
