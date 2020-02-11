Rays' Jose Alvarado: Peace of mind achieved
Alvarado (elbow) said that his injured elbow has fully recovered and he's ready to go for the start of spring training. Moreover, his mental state is a lot better now that he's moved his parents out of Venezuela and into the United States, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Tribune reports.
We often have to estimate about a player's mental state, and in the case of Alvarado, we know that he had to take time away from the team to tend to his mother last season and was never the same afterward. We'll have to take his physical health as an article of faith so far, but with the trade of Emilio Pagan, the opportunity for him to step into a more important role is present.
