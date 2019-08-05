Rays' Jose Alvarado: Perfect frame in first rehab outing
Alvarado (oblique) fired a perfect first inning in High-A Charlotte's loss to Palm Beach on Sunday.
Alvarado needed only 11 pitches, nine of which he threw for strikes, to get through his one frame. The left-hander's first rehab outing obviously went extremely well, although the level of competition has to be taken into account. Alvarado is slated for at least a couple more rehab appearances this coming week before a possible activation next Friday.
