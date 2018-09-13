Alvarado secured his eighth save of the season Wednesday against the Indians, striking out two across a perfect ninth inning.

Alvarado needed just 11 pitches -- eight of which were strikes -- to retire the Indians to secure the win. He's converted both of his save chances in September, racking up six strikeouts across 2.2 scoreless innings over that stretch. Sergio Romo picked up a save in between Alvarado's two conversions as the two continue to share the ninth inning.