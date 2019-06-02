Rays' Jose Alvarado: Placed on family medical list
The Rays placed Alvarado on the family medical list Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The transactions means that Alvarado will remain away from the team for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven. The hard-throwing lefty's temporary absence clears some clutter in the Rays' closer committee, with Diego Castillo and Emilio Pagan now representing the clear top candidates for saves in the interim. Adam Kolarek was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move to add another arm to the Tampa Bay bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...