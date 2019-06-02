The Rays placed Alvarado on the family medical list Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The transactions means that Alvarado will remain away from the team for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven. The hard-throwing lefty's temporary absence clears some clutter in the Rays' closer committee, with Diego Castillo and Emilio Pagan now representing the clear top candidates for saves in the interim. Adam Kolarek was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move to add another arm to the Tampa Bay bullpen.