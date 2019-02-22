Rays' Jose Alvarado: Rays unlikely to name closer
Alvarado is unlikely to be used as a traditional closer by the Rays in 2019, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Manager Kevin Cash doesn't plan to officially name a closer this season, but Alvarado is a likely candidate to see ninth inning opportunities depending on game flow and the matchup. Given the Rays utilization of the opener strategy, it comes as little surprise they plan to eschew traditional late-inning roles. Alvarado is expected to see minimal work this spring after a career-high 64 innings during 2018. Regardless of his official title, the 23-year-old lefty's 2.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 last season should still provide plenty of fantasy value as Tampa Bay's likeliest option for high-leverage work.
