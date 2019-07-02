Alvarado gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to record his seventh save in a 6-3 win over the Orioles on Monday.

After getting two quick outs to start the ninth inning, Alvarado gave up a double to make things interesting, but he struck out Anthony Santander to nail down the save. The left-hander was used in a save situation for the first time since his return from the restricted list June 29. Alvarado has a 3.20 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP in 28 appearances this season.