Rays' Jose Alvarado: Records two-out save
Alvarado allowed one walk and retired the final two batters of the game to earn his third save of the season Tuesday against the Marlins.
Alvarado came on with two men on and one out, allowing a run to score on a fielder's choice for the first out. He then walked pitcher Dan Straily before getting a groundball out to end the game. The Rays used eight total pitchers in the 16-inning affair, including current closer Sergio Romo, so Alvarado's second save in three outings appears to be more situational than anything.
