The Rays activated Alvarado (shoulder) from the 45-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay designated Oliver Drake (elbow) for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Alvarado, while outfielder Brett Phillips was optioned to the Rays' taxi squad to clear a spot on the 28-man active roster. Alvarado hasn't appeared in game for the Rays since Aug. 14 due to the shoulder injury, so manager Kevin Cash could prefer to break the 25-year-old in in lower-leverage spots during Tampa Bay's ALCS matchup with the Astros.