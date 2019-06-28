Alvarado (personal) was activated off the restricted list Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado has been throwing bullpen sessions over the past couple weeks after he was away from the team in the start of June to tend to a family matter. The 24-year-old has a 3.09 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 32:16 K:BB over 23.1 innings this season, and he should rejoin the Rays' three-head closing committee.

