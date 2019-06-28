Rays' Jose Alvarado: Rejoins Tampa Bay
Alvarado (personal) was activated off the restricted list Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Alvarado has been throwing bullpen sessions over the past couple weeks after he was away from the team in the start of June to tend to a family matter. The 24-year-old has a 3.09 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 32:16 K:BB over 23.1 innings this season, and he should rejoin the Rays' three-head closing committee.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...