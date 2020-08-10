The Rays reinstated Alvarado (personal) from the paternity list Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Tampa Bay cleared a spot for Alvarado on the 28-man active roster by placing starting pitcher Charlie Morton (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list. Since Alvarado was only away from the Rays for the weekend series with the Yankees, he shouldn't need any time to ramp back up. He made six appearances out of the bullpen before heading to the paternity list, giving up two earned runs and striking out nine in 5.2 innings.