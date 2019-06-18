Manger Kevin Cash said Monday that Alvarado (personal) will need a restart similar to an abbreviated spring training before returning to the 25-man roster, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alvarado returned from Venezuela over this past weekend after dealing with family-related issues, and it was announced Sunday he'd report to High-A Charlotte prior to jumping back into big-league action. Cash's comments Monday imply the left-handed reliever will log multiple minor-league outings in order to get back into a groove after last having pitched June 1. Diego Castillo and Emilio Pagan should continue handling closing duties until Alvarado is activated from the restricted list.