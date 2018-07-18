Alvarado was activated from the family medical emergency list Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alvarado will be back in the Rays bullpen for this weekend's intrastate series against Miami after being placed on the emergency list last Wednesday. Across 41 appearances with Tampa Bay this year, Alvarado has logged a 2.58 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.

