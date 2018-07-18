Rays' Jose Alvarado: Returns to Rays
Alvarado was activated from the family medical emergency list Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Alvarado will be back in the Rays bullpen for this weekend's intrastate series against Miami after being placed on the emergency list last Wednesday. Across 41 appearances with Tampa Bay this year, Alvarado has logged a 2.58 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart