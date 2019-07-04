Alvarado (0-5) allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out none across 0.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Orioles.

Alvarado entered a tied contest in the ninth inning and immediately battled his control, walking the first batter he faced and then advancing him on a wild pitch. His struggles only worsened from there as he allowed an RBI triple and three-run home run prior to getting the hook. The runs were the first that Alvarado has allowed in two innings since returning from the restricted list on June 29. He also recorded his seventh save of the season earlier in the series against Baltimore.