Rays' Jose Alvarado: Scuffles in spring debut
Alvarado made his first Grapefruit League appearance in Wednesday's loss to the Twins, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.
Per Juan Toribio of MLB.com, Alvarado, who followed starter Blake Snell, threw 27 pitches, with only 12 of those getting into the strike zone. However, considering the outing served as Alvarado's first taste of game action since Aug. 24, the left-hander took the struggles in stride. "I got close to almost six months without seeing a hitter and not pitching in a game," Alvarado said. "I'm feeling great because I'm feeling the power in my arm. A little bit too quick and too early over my right arm, but everything is good. I'm feeling good."
