Alvarado allowed a hit but struck out two batters, earning his seventh save in 0.2 innings of work during Sunday's 6-4 win over Cleveland.

Since the start of July, Alvarado has allowed just four runs (three earned) in 22 innings, dropping his ERA from 2.88 to 2.20 in the process. He's also 7-for-10 in save opportunities this season.