Alvarado was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's loss to the Indians, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Alvarado will head back to the minors after an impressive, albeit brief, stint with the big club. Since being recalled earlier in the month, the southpaw has tossed 4.1 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters. A corresponding roster move is expected to be announced prior to Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays. He should be back with the Rays at some point before the end of the season.