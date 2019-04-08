Alvarado worked around a hit and a walk to earn the save after a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 3-0 win over San Francisco. He struck out one batter.

Alvarado put two runners on base but forced Brandon Crawford to ground out to finish off the team shutout. It was his fourth save of the season and he's yet to allow a run. The flamethrower is proving to be a legitimate, high-end closer this season.